Sunscreen reminders as we head into summer

Beaches are officially open in Chicago and the weather is going to be cooperating for people to visit them this weekend.As you head out to spend time outdoors, it's important to remember sunscreen.Leah Chavie owns Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique. She recommends wearing sunscreen every day."Sunscreen is the most important thing that we can put on every single day," said Chavie, a licensed esthetician. "It is the first line of defense in protecting against skin cancer and diseases."She recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Remember to reapply every few hours.She also said you should replace your sunscreen every year because it can become less effective over time.