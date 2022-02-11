Val and Ryan talk all things Super Bowl, speak with wine expert and share New Orleans classic recipe

Plus, would you give up sex for your favorite team to win the Super Bowl ? A new survey says 48% of NFL fans would!
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Recipe
Chef Wayne Johnson joined us in the kitchen with a delicious New Orleans classic: chicken and sausage gumbo!
Ingredients:
2 tbl Alessi Olive Oil
1 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, cut into 1" cubes
3/4 lb Andouille Sausage, sliced
1 lb Shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 lg Yellow Onion, chopped
1 lg Green Pepper, seeded and chopped
2 lg celery stalks, thinly sliced
2 tsp Alessi Garlic puree, or 4 Garlic Cloves, peeled and smashed
2 tsp Cajun Seasoning
1 tsp Chili Powder
1 tsp fresh Thyme
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1 tbl Louisiana Hot Sauce
1 jar (7.9 oz) Alessi Roasted Red Peppers, drained and chopped
1 can (28oz size) Alessi Whole Peeled Tomatoes, broken down with a fork after opening the can
1 1/2 tbl Alessi Tomato Paste
1/4 cu Alessi Balsamic Capers, drained
32 ounces Chicken Stock
12 cup Fresh Parsley, roughly chopped
Roux
1 cu All Purpose Flour
1 cu Vegetable Oil
4 cups Cooked Vigo Yellow Rice (cooked according to package instructions using Alessi Olive Oil)
4 Scallions, chopped
Additional chopped Parsley
Recipe
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add chicken pieces and sear until chicken has browned on the surface, about 5-8 minutes. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside. Add sausage to the pan and sear for about 3-5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
To make your roux, start with a clean pan. Add 1 cup of vegetable oil and 1 cup of all purpose flour to the pan over medium-high heat. Stir constantly until ingredients combine. Continue to stir until mixture turns a dark brown, similar to dark caramel. Be careful not to let the roux burn. This process can take up to an hour, but usually it will be about 35-40 minutes. It's critical that you keep stirring throughout.
Once the roux has reached the right color, add the onions, green pepper, and celery. Stir to combine and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cajun seasoning, chili powder, thyme, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and Louisiana hot sauce. Stir to combine. Add roasted red peppers, tomatoes, tomato paste, capers, chicken stock, sausage, and chicken. Bring mixture to a low boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Increase heat to medium-high and add shrimp and 1/4 cup of parsley. Stir until shrimp turns pink and opaque, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and ladle gumbo into individual serving bowls, top with a scoop of rice, some scallions, and additional parsley. Serve hot and provide additional hot sauce for your guests.
You can find Alessi products by visiting the Alessi website.
Also, be sure to check out Tony's Fresh Market's website to find a location near you. Facebook: Tony's Fresh Market
Wine Expert Breaks Down What Makes An Excellent Bottle
Did you know there are less than 150 professional wine experts known as Master Sommeliers in the country? And that only three of them are African American?
Well, Ryan sits down at Juice@1340 in Chicago to get some training and a quick drink from one of these masters -- Derrick C. Westbrook. From taste to color to fragrance, Westbrook breaks it down on what makes an excellent bottle you want in your restaurant or cabinet.
"I don't dress like most sommeliers. I don't speak like most sommeliers. Most people probably think I don't look like most sommeliers, but here I am." Derrick Says. In a field where not many of his peers look like him, Derrick is changing the winetasting game one bottle at a time.
Spend or Save?
Death on the Nile - SPEND
After many delays, Kenneth Branagh's star studded mystery comes to the big screen.
Jeen-Yuhs - SPEND
Jeen-Yuhs is a three part Netflix series chronicling the life and times of Chicagoan, Kanye West.
Marry Me - SAVE
In Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez plays a pop singer who marries a fan she's just met.
Blacklight - SAVE
Last but not least, Liam Neeson's new thriller is about a government agent who uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks.