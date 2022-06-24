Those fighting Chicago gun violence dismayed by Supreme Court decision

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration was held Thursday night as the Metropolitan Peace academy sends new graduates into Chicago communities to work to end gun violence, the same day as the Supreme Court voted to ease restrictions on those carrying guns by overturning New York's laws limiting conceal carry licenses."The fight I'm up against, gun violence, is difficult to support anything when it comes to guns. They're taking our baby's lives," said Joshua Coakley, Target Area Development Corp."It makes me tremendously angry," said Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.Father Pfleger has been fighting for fighting for tougher gun legislation for years. He said he thought it might happen after the recent mass shootings including at the elementary school in Uvalde Texas where 21 people were killed."They're saying the lives of children are less than the lives of those who want to carry a gun," he said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who spoke at the Peace Academy graduation, said the ruling sends the wrong message. Governor JB Pritzker agreed, tweeting, "With children dying and with mass shootings every day, I'm extremely frustrated that the Supreme Court would take away a common sense tool to protect people from gun violence."Those on the front lines in Chicago say that is their challenge."We don't want to give people the tools to mass shoot or resolve a conflict in a shooting," said Vaughn Bryant, Metropolitan Peace Initiative.Observers say this is the Supreme Court's first major ruling on gun control since 2010 when they overturned the city of Chicago's law banning gun ownership in the city.