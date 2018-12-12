Kelsey Berreth surveillance video shows last time missing Colorado mom was seen

EMBED </>More Videos

Family and friends are asking for the public's help to find Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year old Colorado mother who mysteriously disappeared in late November.

CNN
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. --
Family and friends are asking for the public's help in finding a 29-year old Colorado mother who mysteriously disappeared in late November -- days before she allegedly sent text messages from her phone.

Kelsey Berreth allegedly texted her fiance and employer three days after she was last seen. A week after that, she was reported missing.
WATCH: Search for missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth intensifies
EMBED More News Videos

Kelsey Berreth, the mother of a 1-year-old., was last seen at a supermarket near her home on Thanksgiving, and there are few clues in her disappearance.



Woodland Park Police began their search on December 2, when Berreth's mother, Cheryl, alerted them of her daughter's disappearance.

Berreth had been living near Woodland Park, Colorado since 2016, and worked as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo.

On November 22, she met her fiance, Patrick Frazee, to drop off their daughter. Police say surveillance video of Berreth shopping with her daughter that day at a Woodland Park supermarket was the last time she was seen.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a press conference that Berreth's employers received a text from her phone on Sunday, November 25, stating that she would not be able to come to work that week.

That same day, Berreth's phone was tracked to a location near Gooding, Idaho, according to De Young, who said Berreth has family in the state. Gooding is roughly 800 miles northwest of Woodland Park.

Frazee, her fiance, also received a text from her on November 25. Police have not revealed what that message said.
The shortage of public details about Berreth's disappearance have raised many questions on social media.

Berreth's mom attended a police press conference Monday, asking the public to share a Facebook page she helped create to raise awareness.

"She's not the kind that runs off," Cheryl Berreth said. "This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God, she loves her family and friends and she loves her job. She's reliable, considerate and honest."

Police said they haven't yet identified any suspects but added there is no threat to the surrounding community. De Young said the department is treating this as a missing person case and is asking the public for tips.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmissing womanmissing personsearchsurveillance videotext messagesColorado
Related
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Emanuel calls for marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
CTA Red Line service resumes on South Side after medical emergency
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Thousands gather in Des Plaines for annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Severely abused dog left to die in dumpster
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Video shows attack on teens over mall parking space
Show More
Historic home for sale on oldest residential block in US
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as Cherif Chekatt as manhunt continues after 2 killed
More News