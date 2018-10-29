Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta

People walk outside CNN Center, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

A suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted in Atlanta, the company's CEO Jeff Zucker said Monday.

The package comes as a man suspected of sending 14 mail bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump across the country is expected to appear in court Monday. Two of those packages were sent to CNN, one addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and the other to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

It is not clear if the suspicious package intercepted Monday is connected to the others.



"All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus is being screen at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first," Zucker said in a note. "Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more."


The FBI confirmed it was notified by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of a suspicious package.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested in Florida last Friday in connection with the bombs sent to Barack, Obama, Hillary Clinton and others. He also appeared to make threats against Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez.
