Old Town vegan bakery targeted in second burglary | VIDEO

The owner of Sweet Vegan Bakes on North Avenue in Old Town is concerned after a burglar targeted her small business for a second time.

The owner of Sweet Vegan Bakes on North Avenue in Old Town is concerned after a burglar targeted her small business for a second time.

The owner of Sweet Vegan Bakes on North Avenue in Old Town is concerned after a burglar targeted her small business for a second time.

The owner of Sweet Vegan Bakes on North Avenue in Old Town is concerned after a burglar targeted her small business for a second time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After being targeted in a second burglary, the owner of an Old Town bakery is dealing with thousands in losses and damages.

Surveillance video from "Sweet Vegan Bakes" on West North Avenue shows the recent.

A burglar shatters the glass door before making off with the cash register and other equipment.

The bakery's owner says she's frustrated.

She said she plans to keep the business doors locked during operating hours moving forward, and she will be letting customers in as they arrive.

No further information from Chicago police about the crime was immediately available.