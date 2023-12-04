Chicago police investigating Swift Mansion fire as arson; CFD battles hotspots

Chicago police are conducting an arson investigation after a fire in the Swift Mansion in Bronzeville Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting an arson investigation after a fire inside a historic South Side mansion Sunday.

The Chicago Fire Department returned to the scene of the Swift Mansion Monday morning after a hotspot reignited.

The original fire broke out Sunday morning after 11 a.m. in the 4500-block of South Michigan Avenue.

The building was built back in 1892, and undergoing rehab work. No one was living inside, but the Chicago Fire Department did say at least two people were inside the building when the fire started but no one was hurt.

ABC7 spoke with someone from Preservation Chicago who hopes this building is saved.

Ward Miller with Preservation Chicago said it's sad to see this damage, because there's so much history within the mansion.

"It was built by Gustavus Swift of the Swift Meatpacking Company, as a gift to his daughter and future son-in-law. The son-in-law eventually brought together Swift and Company and Armour and Company to make Chicago and those two companies a true force," Miller said.

Preservation Chicago is hoping those renovations can continue so the building can be salvaged from the fire.

"This building is a cornerstone of the Bronzeville community. It's so important to the history of the Urban League. It's so important the history of meatpacking in Chicago. It's on so many different levels. This building needs to be reconstructed. It needs a patron saint to come forward, and to make those repairs," Miller said.

Police officially classified the fire as arson. No one was injured and no one is in custody.