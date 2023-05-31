Man arrested with arsenal of weapons after allegedly seen at Tahoe City, California theater with gun

TAHOE CITY, Calif. -- An Oregon man has been arrested for possessing an arsenal of weapons after allegedly being spotted inside a Tahoe City, California movie theater with a gun, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Placer County, California Sheriff's officials said just after 1 p.m. on May 19, deputies responded to the Cobblestone Movie Theater after a person called 911 reporting a man openly displaying a firearm on his hip while walking around the theater premises.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and said the suspect, 42-year-old Thomas Alexander, had a loaded handgun holstered on his hip. While searching his vehicle, deputies reportedly found two additional loaded handguns and a rifle with four loaded high-capacity magazines in the trunk.

They say an assortment of prescription bottles and pills were also discovered in the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, officers found the suspect had been inquiring about the movie theater's customer arrival times.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office did not confirm if there was a shooting threat.

Alexander was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in public, illegal possession of a rifle, transporting the rifle, possession of a controlled substance and several other associated offenses.

