Chicago Heights high school senior publishes first book to inspire young Black women

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Heights teenager has already published her first book and is holding self-esteem workshops online, at just 18 years old.Tamera Trimuel is a senior at Marian Catholic High School. She attended a four-day Disney Dreamers' Academy mentoring session in Florida right before the pandemic."So when I came home, I sat down with my parents and I said, 'I can't sit on all this information, this encouragement it gave me. I have to put something out to inspire girls who looks like me. To feel how I feel about myself,'" she said.The result is "Dear Black Girl, You Are IT," a self-help guide and workbook."I really just honestly want to change the lives of Black girls who feel like they are inferior, feel that they are not worth it," Trimuel said. "That they don't love themselves. I want to show them that you can do anything you put your mind to, no matter your age."Now she's sharing that message in all kinds of ways, lessons which first began at home."Once they have a dream they pray about it, go after it. To be relentless. That's my word to them: to be relentless and intentional<" said Marlene Trimuel, mother."Without purpose, there's nothing. So when you live life with purpose, that motivates you and inspires you to do things for others that will help elevate everyone around you," said Terrence Trimuel, father.And Trimuel is not short on aspirations for her own future, too."I do want to become a journalist, that has always been my dream, forever," she said. "And I also want to continue my career, my education in law school. I do want to become an attorney. But heavy on the journalism part."A legal journalist, perhaps.Timuel said the capitalized "IT" in her book "Dear Black Girl, You Are IT" stands for "intelligent and triumphant." It's available for purchase on Amazon and at most book retailers.