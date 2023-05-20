Target recalls nearly 5 million candles due to laceration, burn hazards

The recall involves three of Target's Threshold candle products after the retailer received 137 reports of it breaking or cracking during use.

Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns, according to the CPSC.

Target has recalled nearly 5 million of its Threshold candles due to reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday involving three of Target's Threshold candle products after the retailer received 137 reports of it breaking or cracking during use.

Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns, according to the CPSC.

"This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents," the CPSC stated. "The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars."

Click here for a full list of the recalled product details and item numbers.

The CPSC urged consumers to stop using the recalled candles immediately and return them to Target for a refund. Customers can also contact Target for a prepaid return label to send them back by mail.

The candles, which were manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online from August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.