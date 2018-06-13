TECHNOLOGY

Mayor to announce Elon Musk's company will build high speed rail to O'Hare

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce Thursday morning that Elon Musk's The Boring Company has won its bid to build and operate a high speed rail express service to O'Hare International Airport.

The mayor's office said that the company's proposed plans to transport passengers between O'Hare and Block 37 in the Loop in approximately 12 minutes, using electric vehicles running through twin underground tunnels.

The mayor's office said the project will be funded entirely by The Boring Company, with no taxpayer subsidy.

The Boring Company was one of two teams chosen to respond to a Request for Proposals by the Chicago Infrastructure Trust in March. The city will now begin contract negotiations with The Boring Company, following which the agreement will be presented to the Chicago City Council.

Emanuel is expected to formally announce the selection Thursday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrahm emanuelelon muskhigh speed railo'hare airportChicagoLoopO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News