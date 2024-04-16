15-year-old boy struck, critically injured in hit-and-run in Roseland, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy is in the hospital after being struck while crossing the street on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 3:19 p.m. in the 600-block of West 112th Street in the Roseland neighborhood.

A black Chevrolet Monte Carlo was making a left while a 15-year-old year old was crossing the street, police said.

The teen was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, according to Chicago police.

Police said the driver struck the teen, exited the vehicle and fled westbound.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries to the right side of the body. At last check he was in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD detectives are investigating.

