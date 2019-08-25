Teen killed, 3 wounded in Chatham shooting: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was killed, and three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Chatham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

At around 3:33 a.m., they were among a group of 30 to 40 people in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue when shots were fired from and unknown direction, police said.

Witnesses gave varying and inconsistent accounts of the events leading up to the shooting, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was hit in the neck and back, police said. He later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the hand, and a 24-year-old woman was hit in the face, police said. An adult woman who was uncooperative with investigators was grazed in the arm. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

Area South detectives are investigating.
