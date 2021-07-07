TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WLS) -- An officer was shot and killed at a federal building in Terre Haute, Indiana Wednesday.
Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting but did say the officer was with the Terre Haute Police Department.
The ABC station in Terre Haute reported that the suspect is in custody and is undergoing surgery.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Indiana officer shot, killed at Terre Haute federal building
