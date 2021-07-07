officer killed

Indiana officer shot, killed at Terre Haute federal building

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Terre Haute officer shot, killed at IN federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WLS) -- An officer was shot and killed at a federal building in Terre Haute, Indiana Wednesday.

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting but did say the officer was with the Terre Haute Police Department.

RELATED: Person of interest being questioned ATF agents, CPD officer hurt in Morgan Park shooting: police

The ABC station in Terre Haute reported that the suspect is in custody and is undergoing surgery.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
