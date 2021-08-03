OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A professional skateboarder from California has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man from Wheaton.
According to ABC7's news partners at the Daily Herald, 36-year-old Terry Kennedy of Long Beach, California is being held without bail unitl a court hearing Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors said he punched 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun in the head and kicked him in the torso at the Comfort Suites on Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace last Tuesday. Kassahun died on Saturday from his injuries, the Herald reports.
Kennedy is a pro skateboarder who has been featured in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.
Terry Kennedy, pro skateboarder, charged in Wheaton man's death
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News