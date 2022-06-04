better government association

Texas Gov. Abbott claims Chicago's 'tougher' gun laws fail to prevent violence are false, BGA finds

EMBED <>More Videos

BGA fact checks Texas Governor's claims on Chicago's gun laws

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talks on gun reform are ramping up nationwide following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims tougher gun laws are not a "real solution" to preventing gun violence, using Chicago's gun laws as his example.

"I hate to say this, but there are more people who were shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas," Abbott said "And we need to realize that people who think that, well, maybe if we could just implement tougher gun laws, it's going to solve it, Chicago and L.A. and New York disprove that thesis. And so, if you're looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you're talking about is not a real solution."

'Shame on you': Pritzker, Lightfoot criticize Abbott after remarks about Chicago gun laws

The Better Government Association's PolitiFact reporter fact-checked the claim and there are many to be revealed that show the claim is false.

"What he fails to consider is the geography and that is the police department says that 60 percent of the guns used in Chicago come from states like Indiana where the gun laws more resemble Texas and they're much much easier to get," said BGA investigative editor David Kidwell.

"A more accurate comparison is California and New York, both of which are surrounded by states with more strict gun laws. And if you look at the per capita gun deaths in those states, they're much more much more lower than Texas and Chicago," said Kidwell.

The latest crime data released this week by the Chicago Police Department shows gun violence is down compared to this time last year.

Leaders have long said guns coming into the city from other states contribute to Chicago's gun problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagotexaschicago crimegun controltexasbetter government associationgun violencechicago violencegun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA: Hundreds of IL foster children being held improperly
City Council approves ordinance on curfew changes
IL looks to tackle pension fund divestment amid Russia war this fall
Chicago ethics ordinance could help fight City Hall corruption: BGA
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Former judge killed in his Wisc. home in 'targeted' attack
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
Rom-com 'Fire Island' hits Hulu just in time for Pride Month
Célébrez en Rosé festival comes to Chicago
Show More
Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire: CFD
Toddler hit, killed while mini scooter in Lincoln Square ID'd
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News