'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once

HOUSTON, Texas -- It was a tragic end to the Thanksgiving weekend for the Garcia family after four relatives were killed all at once.
"I never thought I was going to lose them all," said a tearful Andres Garcia in an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday.
The crash happened on Nov. 30 in Wharton, when his family's car was hit head-on by another car. Garcia said investigators told him the other driver may have hydroplaned on the slick highway. He was told his relatives died instantly. Police say the other driver, Jose Magallon, also died at the scene.
"I wish I could hug them, I could hold them one more time," he said.
However, there was one little miracle that night and it's what Garcia says keeps him going strong.
"What's keeping me sane is the baby. I have to stay strong for her, for my family," he said.
Baby Isabella Garcia, his one-year-old niece, is at Texas Children's Hospital.
"The doctors say she's a fighter and she's doing better than they expected," he said.
It was an unimaginable loss during the holiday season. Garcia's family will now have to bury four loved ones including 21-year-old Fernando Garcia and his 25-year-old brother Daniel Garcia, who was engaged to his high school sweetheart, Dominique Ramirez. Dominique, who was also killed in the crash, was apparently three months pregnant, Garcia said. Also, the couple's two and a half-year-old son Isaac died at the hospital.
"I love them, I love them all," said Garcia. "They left us too soon."
The family is now counting on the blessings from others on their GoFundMe page to help give their loved ones a proper burial but above all, they ask for prayers as baby Isabella continues to fight for her life.
"She is a miracle. She is a miracle," Garcia said.
