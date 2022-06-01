Officials: Teacher closed propped-open door before Uvalde school shooting but it was not locked

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11911692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video taken outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers that they were receiving calls from kids.

Uvalde police, school district no longer cooperating with Texas probe of shooting: Sources

Funerals for victims of Uvalde school shooting begin

Uvalde ISD police chief sworn in as city council member

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.