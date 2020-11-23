Food & Drink

Downsizing Thanksgiving dinner menu

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
So many people are planning for a smaller Thanksgiving this year and there are easy ways to downsize the menu.

How to brine a turkey: Recipes, times

How to cook a turkey: Recipes, roast times for Thanksgiving from Butterball
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

Chef Rebekah Ziesmer with Conagra brands joined ABC7 to talk about some recipes.

Some recipes for secondary dishes include pumpkin pecan oatmeal casserole, apple pecan stuffing muffins and gluten-free stuffing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaythanksgivingrecipe
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
2 Spirit passengers on flight from O'Hare accused of not wearing masks asked to leave plane
Exclusive: Jeremih's mom opens up about R&B singer's battle with COVID-19
Chicago hits 700 homicides over weekend
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
IN COVID-19 hospitalizations push to another new high
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
Show More
Nursing home workers walk out in fight for better pay, PPE
Holiday traditions continue this week at White House
US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata air bag inflators
Naperville mayor confirms Florida trip for daughter's wedding
Teen arrested in connection to Wisconsin mall shooting
More TOP STORIES News