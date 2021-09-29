Arts & Entertainment

Former 'Bachelor' Jesse Palmer will step in as the reality show's new host

By George Pennacchio
Jesse Palmer set to host 'The Bachelor'

HOLLYWOOD -- Former NFL player Jesse Palmer is committing again to "The Bachelor" franchise. Palmer, who served as the fifth Bachelor on ABC in 2004, will take the reins as host.

"For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," said Palmer. "Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

We'll see Palmer standing amid all those roses once again for the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," set to air in early 2022.

