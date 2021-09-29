Former 'Bachelor' Jesse Palmer will step in as the reality show's new host

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10763593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement.

HOLLYWOOD -- Former NFL player Jesse Palmer is committing again to "The Bachelor" franchise. Palmer, who served as the fifth Bachelor on ABC in 2004, will take the reins as host."For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," said Palmer. "Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."We'll see Palmer standing amid all those roses once again for the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," set to air in early 2022.