concert

They're back! The Backstreet Boys 2020 world tour announces stop in Chicago

TINLEY PARK, Ill. -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the Chicago area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Saturday, August 1.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstinley parkchicagoconcertticketsboy bandbandmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
First 'socially distant' concert gives possible glimpse into future events
'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' airs tonight on ABC
Chicago Children's Choir to hold virtual concert
Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to you at home!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News