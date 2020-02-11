They're back! The Backstreet Boys 2020 world tour announces stop in Chicago

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall.
As part of their tour in North America, they'll stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Saturday, August 1.
What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.
North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020