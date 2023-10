The LGBTQ+ people featured in the book fought battles frequently under the threat of violence and persecution.

'The Book of Pride' chronicles LGBTQ+ heroes who changed the world

October is LGBTQ+ History Month and we spoke to a celebrated author and producer about that history.

Mason Funk created The OUTWORDS Archive, which captures, preserves and shares the stories of the community's elders.

He has written a book called "The Book of Pride - LGBTQ Heroes Who Changed the World."

