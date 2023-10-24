Country Club Hills latest suburb trying to lure Chicago Bears football out of city

Country Club Hills is the latest suburb trying to lure the Chicago Bears football team out of the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A south suburb is the latest to try to lure the Chicago Bears out of the city.

"Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon is quarterbacking the effort to have team's management visit Country Club Hills," a news release Tuesday said.

A letter was sent to Chicago Bears' matriarch Virginia McCaskey and the team's president and CEO Kevin Warren in September, the release said.

"Country Club Hills' strategic location near three major highways, the Metra Electric line and the Indiana border gives the Bears the opportunity to develop a world class stadium and experience that management purports to want for the team's future growth," according to the release.

Last month, Warren said, "The Chicago Bears will not push for a state law granting the team a long-term property tax break for a new stadium this legislative session in Springfield." Instead, they want to explore all opportunities for developing a world class stadium, south suburban officials said.

Also in September, Warren said the organization as re-engaged with Chicago officials over the last several months.

Warren also said the team has "remained engaged with officials in Arlington Heights and other suburban locations," and that they "look forward to narrowing and defining our location in the near future."

The team has been in talks with the city and several suburbs about a potential move away from Soldier Field. In September 2021, they signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park and have been in the process of demolishing the facilities.

But in June they announced they were no longer looking exclusively at Arlington Heights as their new home should they leave Soldier Field. The main sticking point appears to be the county's $16 million property tax valuation for land the Bears claim has no value until they build on it.

Richton Park, Aurora, Naperville, Rockford and Waukegan have also reached out to the team.

For now, the team's options are open.