Berwyn shooting: Man shot to death in front of girlfriend while looking for parking

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a young father who was murdered in front of his girlfriend in west suburban Berwyn is looking for answers.At 22 years old, Brandon Corbin was in a good place in his life. He was the father of an 18-month-old girl, had a job working construction and had a girlfriend he was crazy about."Brandon was kind of the glue. He was the glue that put everything together, so to speak," said Wiley Corbin, his father. "They always talk about a mother's love, always, and I've never seen - I mean, I love my boys to death - but I've never seen a father's love quite like my son's. He just loved his daughter.""He was full of life. My nephew was, I always thought he was going to be a comedian. He was so funny. Everywhere he walked in to, he would make everyone laugh," said Joel Adames, Corbin's uncle.But Sunday morning, Corbin's life was cut short. He was shot in the head in a Berwyn neighborhood as he and his girlfriend circled the block looking for a place to park.It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Corbin had just watched a fight on TV and was driving his girlfriend home."He heard something in the background, he asked his girlfriend, 'You hear someone yelling?" And she said, 'I didn't hear anything,'" Adames said. "And the minute they said that, they heard shots and she told Brandon to duck down. And she thought he ducked down, but the reality was he had been hit already."Corbin, whose foot was still on the gas pedal, slammed into parked cars near 13th and Wenonah and rolled over. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.Police said Corbin was not known to police and they are appealing to the public for any possible surveillance video or leads."There are people out here with cameras that may have captured the entire incident on film but they are uncooperative. They are resistant to the police and don't want to help us at all," Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said.Neighbors said off-camera that there is problem with gangs in the neighborhood and they fear retaliation."I understand people are fearful for their lives, but guess what? We've got to stand up for those who have lost their lives no matter how old they are or what race, color or creed they are," community activist Andrew Holmes said."I just hope that the police find them. I hope that, you know, justice is served for my nephew, Brandon Corbin, who didn't deserve this, and they know who they are, they know what they've done, and they're going to get caught," Adames said.Family and friends gathered Monday to pray together and release balloons in Corbin's memory. Another vigil is planned for Saturday afternoon.Police said they are still in early stages of their investigation and ask the public to come forth if they have any information or surveillance video.