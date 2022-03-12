St. Patrick's Day

Chicago's The Gage celebrates 15 years, welcomes patrons for St. Patrick's Day fare, music and fun

The Gage shares secret to perfect Guinness pour
By Tyra Whitney
Chicago's The Gage celebrates 15 years, welcomes patrons for St. Patrick's Day fare, music and fun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Located along Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile, The Gage, which will celebrate its 15-year anniversary in March. It has been one of Chicago's top St. Paddy's Day destinations since it opened.

Owner Billy Lawless is inviting the community who celebrate the holiday with a lineup of menu specials and live music from the Fiddlin' Finnegans beginning Saturday through March 17.

"We have elevated takes on classic Irish cuisine - and the perfect pint of Guinness." said Lawless.

They include a Guinness-braised corned beef sandwich with a tangy slaw and spicy thousand island dressing with Guinness smoked cheese.

Lawless also said all the Irish-themed fair pairs well with the perfectly Guinness pour. The secret involves letting it sit for exactly 119 seconds.

To make a reservation visit thegagechicago.com.
