CHICAGO (WLS) -- Located along Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile, The Gage, which will celebrate its 15-year anniversary in March. It has been one of Chicago's top St. Paddy's Day destinations since it opened.Owner Billy Lawless is inviting the community who celebrate the holiday with a lineup of menu specials and live music from the Fiddlin' Finnegans beginning Saturday through March 17."We have elevated takes on classic Irish cuisine - and the perfect pint of Guinness." said Lawless.They include a Guinness-braised corned beef sandwich with a tangy slaw and spicy thousand island dressing with Guinness smoked cheese.Lawless also said all the Irish-themed fair pairs well with the perfectly Guinness pour. The secret involves letting it sit for exactly 119 seconds.To make a reservation visit thegagechicago.com