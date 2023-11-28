IL Lottery player wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased at Romeoville gas station

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone just won a million dollars with an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket bought at a gas station in southwest suburban Romeoville.

The managers at the Thorntons located at 400 N. Independence Blvd. are thrilled because their store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling that ticket.

They hope to use the money to update the store.

RELATED: Gas station employee's mistake leads to man winning $390,000 lump sum in Michigan lottery

The "regulars" usually come in to share the news when they win, so the staff is still waiting for the lucky millionaire to show up.

"Holy smokes! This just blows my mind," Deborah Sparkiewicz said. "There's an oil refinery nearby that employs hundreds of workers from across the country who stay here for months at a time. These workers stop into our store often, picking up essentials. They just completed the work and went back to their home states - and I'm wondering if one of them took this big winning ticket home?"