IL Lottery player wins $2 million off scratch-off ticket purchased at Tinley Park tobacco shop

A player of the Illinois Lottery won the $2 million top prize off a scratch-off ticket purchased in Tinley Park.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- What would you dream of buying if you suddenly had $2 million?

One Illinois Lottery player might be checking items off their dream wish list after winning the $2 million top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at 1st Stop Tobacco, located at 8021 W. 183rd St in Tinley Park.

ALSO SEE: IL Lottery player wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased at Romeoville gas station

The lucky player won the $2 million top prize on a $64,000,000 Cash Blast ticket.

This is also a big win for 1st Stop Tobacco in Tinley Park, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $20,000.

So far this year, more than 60 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets were sold, netting players over $1.3 billion in prizes.

SEE ALSO: Gas station employee's mistake leads to man winning $390,000 lump sum in Michigan lottery

The Illinois Lottery currently offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games at over 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids. Never give a lottery ticket to a minor.

For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.