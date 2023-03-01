Pedro Pascal, 'Mandalorian' castmates promise more fun, drama, surprises, Grogu in season 3

"The Mandalorian" is reunited with Grogu as the two continue their journey together in season three of the hit Disney+ series. In the new season, we'll see some old allies, new enemies, and as "The Mandalorian" himself, actor Pedro Pascal told us... even more Mandalorians!

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Mandalorian" is reunited with Grogu as the two continue their journey together in season three of the hit Disney+ series. A special screening was held in Hollywood to celebrate its long-awaited return.

Season two finished at the end of 2020, leaving fans wanting more. As we see in the new season, we'll see some old allies, new enemies, and as "The Mandalorian" himself, actor Pedro Pascal told us... even more.

"I can tell you that we're going to meet more Mandalorians," said Pascal. "We're going to learn a lot more about Mandalor. And I'm really, really, really excited for Bo-Katan."

We'll have to wait and find out why because Katee Sackhoff, the actress who plays Bo-Katan isn't talking. She's even leery about giving secrets to her father!

"I make my dad sign fake NDAs!" laughed Sackhoff. "I do. I've been doing this since 'Longmire.' I did it for season two of 'The Mandalorian.' I did it for 'Battle Star.' I just keep making him sign these fake NDAs because he loves the Facebook."

The rest of the cast is pretty tight-lipped about what's ahead but some lips did crack open a little.

"It is beyond comparison to anything you've been before because everything in this universe gets larger, the mythological story it's based on gets deeper," said Giancarlo Esposito.

"Fans are going to be really excited and intrigued about the way this season does delve into some things that they've been wondering about for a long time," said Emily Swallow.

"Having been in this industry now as a professional for 50 years--I'm really dating myself. It is, for me, one of the best experiences I've ever had," said Carl Weathers.

From the veteran actor, to the up and coming young actor who hasn't even told people he's in "The Mandalorian!"

"I'm surprising all of my friends and they're all, like, big 'Star Wars' fans. So it's going to be fun to see their reactions," said Wesley Kimmel.

"The Mandalorian" is playing now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.