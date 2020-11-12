Art on the Mart returns with Joffrey's 'The Nutcracker'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year some of the holiday classics will be celebrated in a different way.That includes "The Nutcracker."The iconic ballet will be displayed on the Merchandise Mart Thursday night, with the return of "Art on the Mart."Ashley Wheater, artistic director of the Joffrey Ballet, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it."Art on theMART is the perfect opportunity to bring 'The Nutcracker' to the city of Chicago," Wheater said.The virtual Nutcracker will be streamed nightly from 7 until 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 30.It will be livestreamed Thursday on theFrom Dec. 1-31, visitors can stream the Emmy-winning PBS documentary "Making a New American Nutcracker" via the. The 2017 documentary, narrated by actress Neve Campbell, reveals the inner workings of the Joffrey creative team -- from rewriting the story to the making of elaborate puppets to the choreographic process.