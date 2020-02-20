Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine unveiled "Cardigans for a Cause," their fifth co-branded capsule collection, with 30 percent of the net proceeds benefiting Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women and provides them with the tools to achieve economic independence.
Karen Firsel with Talbots shared the five one-of-a-kind cardigans worn by three Chicago models who have benefited from Dress for Success.
Be sure to purchase your cardigan at a Talbots store or online through March 29.
Or, make a donation to Dress for Success at a Talbots store or online through March 29.
You can also give by dropping off new or nearly new work appropriate clothing or accessories at a Talbots location through February 24.
Be sure to head over to Talbots on Saturday, February 29, for their Shop for a Cause Shopping Party. Ten percent of net proceeds from the day's sales benefit Dress for Success.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit their website.
This segment is sponsored by Talbots.
Talbots, Oprah magazine create capsule collection benefiting women's empowerment organization
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More