'The Play That Goes Wrong' coming to Broadway Playhouse in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An international hit comes to Chicago.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" is said to have all ages laughing.
Two Chicago area natives, Colton Adams and Matt Mueller are a part of the production. They joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the show.
They spoke about the show and what it is like to be performing at home.
Opening night for the show is Friday at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The show runs through January 30.
Tickets start at $30. It is recommended for ages 8 and up.
All guests must show proof of vaccination or negative covid test.
For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com.
