Ryan and Kenzie K talk comedy shows, new movies and 'Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, radio host and friend of the show, Kenzie K, joined Ryan as a co-host!

They were joined by comedian Travele Judon! Judon and fellow comedian Le'Andria Johnson are in town for a great night of laughs and praise for their "This is Me" tour. Judon will be at Freedom Church in Lansing on Saturday night at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at www.thisismetour.net.

Judon is also spreading word about a nonprofit that's close to his heart. Compassion is working to end childhood extreme poverty. Supporters can save lives and sponsor a child for only $43 a month. You can learn more about this organization from their website at www.compassion.com.

The Prank Panel:

The ultimate prankster, Johnny Knoxville, along with comedian Eric Andre and actress Gabourey Sidibe, is helping people pull off over the top pranks on their friends and family on ABC's new show, "The Prank Panel."

They even sent Ryan and Kenzie a prank box of their own. And, Ryan shared a fun prank he just pulled on his dad!

You can catch "The Prank Panel" on ABC, Sundays at 7 p.m. and stream on Hulu.

"Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical":

"Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical," is a new production celebrating the life, career, and unforgettable songs of Lloyd Price, including "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and his trademark song, "Personality."

From humble beginnings in his hometown of Kenner, Louisiana, Price overcame incredible obstacles on his way to a revolutionary musical career. As a young Black recording artist in the segregated Deep South of the pre-Civil Rights era, Price's success was even more remarkable.

Armed with determination and a soulful sound, Price skyrocketed to stardom in 1952 when his single "Lawdy Miss Clawdy'' hit number one on the R &B charts, making him the first teenager to sell over one million records and to earn a Gold Record. Price became a crossover hit, popular with both Black and white kids, shattering the "race records'' barrier. However, the path to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was a winding one: immediately after the success of his first record, he was drafted to fight in the Korean War in 1953.

But Price, a master of reinvention, would find his footing time and again. He became the first Black man to open a nightclub below Harlem in New York City, and the first recording artist of any color to create his own record label, generating more hits like "Stagger Lee'' and "Personality," and spreading the New Orleans R &B sound throughout the world.

"Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical" is running now through Sep. 3 at the Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building. Tickets are available at PersonalityMusical.com. Convenient parking is available for $13 with validation from the box office in the Grant Park South Garage, just steps away from the theater.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?:

"Joy Ride" - SPEND

"Joy Ride" is a new raunchy rom-com about 4 women who take a wild trip to China to help their friend reconnect with her birth parents.

"The Out-Laws" - SAVE

A bank manager is preparing to marry the love of his life, but after his bank is robbed he suspects his new in-laws may actually be "The Out-Laws." This comedy stars Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin.

"The Ashley Madison Affair" - SPEND

ABC News Studios and Hulu released a new documentary on the infamous "Ashley Madison Affair" website, and the data breach that led to the leaking of hundreds of customers.

"WHAM!" - SPEND

Netflix released a new documentary on the famous pop-duo, WHAM!

NWA Highland Park Cares for Cooper:

July 4 marked one year since the tragic Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.

But its youngest victim, now 9-year-old Cooper Roberts, is still tackling life head-on after being paralyzed from the waist down.

In honor of Cooper, the National Wrestling Association is hosting a benefits show. People will not only get to witness thrilling wrestling matches, but all proceeds will go towards Cooper's charitable fund.

Admission is free, and donations are strongly encouraged. And, people who wish to have a VIP experience and sit in the first few rows can purchase tickets separately.

The NWA HP Cares for Cooper event is on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recreation Center of Highland Park at 1207 Park Avenue West.

You can learn more or purchase tickets from their Eventbrite.

