Thornwood High School reviews security after 2 teens detained at football game, spokesperson says

Thornwood High School in South Holland is reviewing security after two teens were arrested at a football game against Marian Catholic.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban high school has been reviewing who can attend athletic events after a pair of incidents at a football game on Friday night.

Thornwood High School was hosting Marian Catholic when two teenagers from two other school districts were taken into custody. The principal said one student was found to have something that looked like a weapon.

Another student allegedly attacked a woman after the teenager was found sitting on the woman's car.

Over the weekend, the school's principal sent a letter to parents, saying there would be an indefinite ban on all students attending athletic events at the high school in South Holland.

But Monday, a spokesperson said no such ban is being instituted, but security is being reviewed for future home sporting events.