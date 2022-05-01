Grayslake teen among 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed while storm chasing

Gavin Short was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that crashed on Interstate 35 near Tonkawa, Oklahoma late Friday night, according to highway patrol.
The vehicle was being driven by Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas. The other passenger is identified as Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, police said.
The students were returning home from storm chasing in Kansas when their car hydroplaned and was struck by a semi truck, officials said.
All three were meteorology students at the university, which released the following statement on Saturday:
The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.
April 30, 2022
University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. released a statement on Twitter Sunday.
May 1, 2022