Community & Events

Thresholds holds virtual gala; Cheryl Burton, Jane Pauley discuss mental illness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Thresholds holds virtual gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thresholds, Illinois' largest community health organization, held a virtual gala fundraiser Thursday night.

The money raised will help Thresholds provide services for thousands of people dealing with both mental health and substance abuse conditions.

RELATED: Mental health resources in the Chicago area and Illinois

ABC7's Cheryl Burton joined fellow journalist Jane Pauley for a discussion on mental illness and recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopaddictiongalamental healthfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News