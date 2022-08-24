TikTok settlement: Illinois users eligible for payout from $92M class action lawsuit

TikTok will pay $92M in a settlement after being accused of violating an Illinois privacy law.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents may be eligible for a substantial payout after TikTok settled a class action privacy lawsuit for $92 million.

The settlement resolves claims that the popular video-sharing app violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting biometric information and privacy data from uses then disclosing it to third parties without telling them.

In addition to the cash settlement, the agreement requires TikTok to create data privacy measures including a training and compliance program for new employees and contractors, as well as instituting annual privacy training for all employees.

The settlement comes with two classes: a nationwide class and an Illinois class. Anyone living in the state of Illinois who used the app in Illinois to create video before September 30, 2021 is eligible for a settlement, which could be as much as six times more than claims in the nationwide class.

To see if you are eligible to file a claim and to submit your claim, click here