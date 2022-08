2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline

The stunning video shows the moon rise above Chicago's Willis Tower.

CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11.

This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower.

NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.