Tinley Park police officer dragged from SUV while trying to arrest burglary suspects

Surveillance images of suspects released
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tinley Park police have released surveillance images of two burglary suspects after an officer was injured trying to apprehend them, police said.

Police said an officer responded to a report of a burglary in a vehicle parked outside a business in the 7200-block of West 191st Street last Saturday.

A caller told police someone in a white Dodge Durango with Texas license plates got out and entered an unlocked BMW. The caller told police the man dug through the car before getting back in the Durango.

The caller said they located the owner of the BMW, who confirmed items were taken.

The officer and caller then found the Durango unoccupied at a Best Buy, police said. Two men then exited the Best Buy and police said they immediately got into the Durango.

The officer tried to open the driver's side door and reached to grab the officer when police said the driver sped away.

The officer was clinging tot he SUV as police said the driver sped through a stop sign before losing control and crashing into a tree.

The suspects were able to escape and are not in custody. The officer was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with several injuries, police said.
