homicide investigation

Person of interested identified in homicide of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park

CHICAGO -- Police in Tinley Park were conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday night.

The teen was found dead in a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street, Tinley Park police said.


An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple injuries, the medical examiner's office said.

Police said a person of interest was identified, and there is no threat to the community.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Mia Maro.


The principal of Andrew High School, where she attended, shared the news with the school's community in a letter Monday, writing in part, "Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro... We extend our condolences to Mia's family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers."

