Tinley Park police search for suspects in Posen shooting, Hammond double homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Tinley Park are conducting a massive search for several suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.Around 10 p.m., Tinley Park police responded to the area of Ridgeland Avenue and 183rd Street as Illinois State Police and Posen police pursued a vehicle whose occupants were connected to the Posen shooting and Hammond double homicide.The suspects' vehicle was spotted by a Tinley Park officer going north on Ridgeland Avenue and the vehicle sped away before crashing into the railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues.The suspects fled the scene in different directions and one was taken into custody.Police created a perimeter and a massive search is underway for the remaining suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111.