Tinley Park police search for suspects in Posen shooting, Hammond double homicide

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for homicide suspects in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Tinley Park are conducting a massive search for several suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

Around 10 p.m., Tinley Park police responded to the area of Ridgeland Avenue and 183rd Street as Illinois State Police and Posen police pursued a vehicle whose occupants were connected to the Posen shooting and Hammond double homicide.

The suspects' vehicle was spotted by a Tinley Park officer going north on Ridgeland Avenue and the vehicle sped away before crashing into the railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues.

The suspects fled the scene in different directions and one was taken into custody.

Police created a perimeter and a massive search is underway for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tinley parkhammondposenmanhuntpolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect
Woman punched on CTA platform, falls on tracks during marathon weekend
What's driving millions of Americans to quit their jobs?
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
16-year-old girl fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Woman stabs man at West Town 7-Eleven over face mask
St. Charles pup voted 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog'
Show More
10-year-old Texas boy dies after COVID-19 battle
Chicago Weather: Chilly with PM showers Friday
Noise ordinance introduced for Lake Michigan Playpen
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
Gang dispute killed innocent girl, 7, in Belmont Central: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News