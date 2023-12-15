Man shot, critically injured after argument during basketball game at Tinley Park gym, police say

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot in the parking lot of a south suburban gym Thursday night after an argument during a basketball game.

The argument happened around 8 p.m. inside of an L.A. Fitness at 18400 Convention Center Dr. in Tinley Park, police said. The altercation then moved to the parking lot.

The offender, a Richton Park man whose identity was not known, retrieved a gun from his car and shot a man five times, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, initially in critical condition, police said.

The offender was arrested and charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.