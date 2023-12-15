WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot, critically injured after argument during basketball game at Tinley Park gym, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 7:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot in the parking lot of a south suburban gym Thursday night after an argument during a basketball game.

The argument happened around 8 p.m. inside of an L.A. Fitness at 18400 Convention Center Dr. in Tinley Park, police said. The altercation then moved to the parking lot.

The offender, a Richton Park man whose identity was not known, retrieved a gun from his car and shot a man five times, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, initially in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO | Valparaiso University graduate student stabbed at Planet Fitness; suspect arrested, police say

The offender was arrested and charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW