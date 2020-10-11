Titan Walls Mural Festival gives Chicago opportunity to watch art be created

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second annual Titan Walls Mural Festival starts this weekend.Tricia Binder, co-founder of Muros, a global art activation agency, joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the event.The opening Titan Walls event took place at District Brew Yards, a pour-your-own-beer hall where guests could samples beers, grab some food from Lillie's Q Barbeque and observe live mural painting, which will continue until the last day of the festival. Guests could also observe a live sculpture painting on the patio at this location on Saturday.Live painting within Chicago neighborhoods will be taking place throughout the week, featuring the work of 12 unique artists.Follow along with the progress of the murals on Instagram at #TitanWallsChi and @Muros.co as well as atFrom Oct. 17 to 18, attendees are encouraged to visit Recess in the West Loop for live painting on the patio's unique shipping containers. Attendees will be able to join the festival safely in-person or virtually. Titan Walls has once again partnered with Hope for the Day to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.Titan Walls is presented by Muros, the global art activation agency, and @Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage firm. Other partners include District Brew Yards, The Hoxton, Blick Art Materials, Altitude Trampoline Park, Pastorelli, Herc Rentals and Recess.