Chicago White Sox name Tony La Russa as new manager

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have named Hall of Famer Tony La Russa to serve as the team's next manager.La Russa, 76, has not managed in MLB since 2011 when he retired as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He started his career with the Chicago White Sox from 1979 to 1986, where he helped the team to the Al West division title in 1983. He was later fired by then-general manager Ken "Hawk" Harrelson.La Russa would go on to be MLB's third-winningest manager with stints in Oakland and St. Louis, including three World Series wins."We are extremely excited about the future of this team," said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager/senior vice president. "As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.""While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place," La Russa said. "The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work."After retiring as manager of the Cardinals, La Russa has served as an executive with Major League Baseball, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.He replaces Rick Renteria, who was fired after the White Sox fell to the Oakland A's in the first round of the MLB playoffs.In his first stint with the White Sox, La Russa had a record of 522-510, including 99 wins in 1983. In 33 seasons as an MLB manager, La Russa compiled a 2,728-2,365 record.He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 2014.