ABC 7 viewers donate hundreds of toys after call to help needy children during holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last week, ABC 7 Chicago told you about children who still needed toys for the holidays, including some of the most deserving in our community, like foster children.
Thanks to our generous viewers, you delivered and made it happen!
Pilsen Food Pantry was able to hand out hundreds of toys this week after nearly 300 toy donations were dropped off at their toy drive Sunday, making it a happy holiday for more children.
"People specifically came and said they appreciated hearing the story because they wanted to give toys this Christmas and didn't know where to go," said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa of the Pilsen Food Pantry.
Many people even jumped online to shop for needy children.
Foster children with the Department of Children and Family Services had a wish list on Amazon, and again, our generous viewers help make the holiday for kids already facing tough times.
"Knowing that their holidays were going to be happy and bright this year thanks to the viewers from your show, it was just phenomenal and I don't know how we can thank you enough," said Malia Arnett, Child Link's president and CEO.
Arnett said ABC 7 viewers are responsible for purchasing more than 600 toys for foster children this year.
"We needed your help this year," said Alexandria Porter, a case manager for Child Link's Transitional Living Program. "It was kind of hard for us this year with the pandemic. We were unsure how we were going to provide all these gifts. We just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you so much."
At La Rabida Children's Hospital, the Elf Room is packed. After our story aired, hundreds of toys showed up at their hospital.
"We probably received close to 500 toys or more," said Karen Connelly of La Rabida Children's Hospital. "You -- whoever you are, everyone who has been giving, you have been contributing to the joy for every family who received from your donation. So thank you."
So we want to say thank you for making a child's holiday this year!
Of course, these organizations also appreciate your financial donations year-round.
