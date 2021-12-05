toys for tots

Toys for Tots motorcycle parade returns to Chicago after COVID hiatus

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A holiday tradition that was sidelined by the COVID pandemic last year returns Sunday morning.

Thousands of riders are taking part in the 44th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade

Few holiday traditions are as great as this one, which consists of communities coming together to make sure kids have toys under that tree this Christmas.

The parade started at 9 a.m. near the Dan Ryan woods.

It's a tradition that's gone on for 44 years now: Thousands of motorcycle riders will strap toys to their bikes to donate to those in need.

"In my heart, this is my Christmas. The only reason I do this is for the kids," rider Bob Snyder said.

Some community leaders are expected to attend the event, which will head down 87th Street and Western Avenue.

ABC7 viewers are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating IHOP or The RoomPlace locations from Nov. 11 through Dec. 19. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will then distribute those toys to less fortunate children in the community.
