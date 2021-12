Sam's Toy Box: Toys to help kids understand feelings

VIBE GIRLS (JAY@PLAY)

Friday's edition of Sam's Toy Box highlights toys that help kids get in touch with their feelings.-Meet the Vibe Girls - Vibrant, Inspiring, Be(YOU)tiful, and Empowering.-Sharing good vibes all over the world with positivity, kindness, and love.-Together the Vibe Girls are motivating with good vibes, fashion, and friendships.-Each Vibe Girl is unique in their very own way.- Be Kind, Be You, Girl Power is what they do.- Kids can share, log, and create new vibes with their friends in the Share Good Vibes Diary.-Each diary comes with 50 positive messaging stickers.- Every Vibe Girl comes with her own color-changing Vibe Ring to wear and share good vibes with everyone.-Share Good Vibes with all the Vibe Girls - Mia (Ocean Vibes), Sophia (Happy Vibes), Luna (Art Vibes), Emma (Kindness Vibes), and Jamie (NatureVibes).- Collect them all!- Ages: 6+- MSRP: $14.97- Available: Walmart-Hope is a vision we all share and Breyer has partnered with Covenant House, an organization that provides shelter, food, and immediate crisis care for young adults experiencing homelessness.-A $1 donation is made to Covenant House for each horse purchased.- Hope is a 1:12-scale collectible, which features the word Hope written in rainbow letters along its side.- Ages: 4+-MSRP: $24.99- Available: BreyerHorses.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Specialty Stores- The Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dress Me Up Series come hidden in their own wardrobe-shaped vessel.- Kids can open the wardrobe and discover eight surprise accessories, including a magic baby bottle, pacifier, fabric outfit and pair of shoes to match, a mirror, one hanger to hang their clothes, plus a sticker sheet.-These dolls cry real tears. Kids can feed their doll with the baby bottle and press her belly and watch her cry.-There are more than 12 to collect.- Ages: 3+- MSRP: $9.99-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon- Pawz is a beloved calming companion as his auto-adjusting lights guide kids through deep breathing patterns.-Watch Pawz and follow the lightened prompts: Inhale when the light gets brighter and exhaling as the light fades.-This engaging breath activity encourages kids to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings with three different breath patterns: square breath, four-by-four breath, and laddered breath.-Includes a night-light with color choices of white, green, blue, yellow, and purple with a timer that can be set for five, 15, or 30 minutes.-Ages: 3+-MSRP: $19.99-Available: Available for pre-order on hand2mind.com-Can YOU resist the squish?!-These adorable little interactive characters come with BIG personalities, and the cutest accessories to match!-My Squishy Little Dumplings are the perfect pal that fit in the palm of kids' hands.-Squeeze their cheeks to pop out their unique personalities!-There are four characters to discover. Each features more than 50 reactions and two mystery accessories.- Dress them up, tickle them, shake them, and toss them, they light up as kids play and make the cutest sounds!-Their silicone texture is soft and fun to hold.- Ages: 4+- MSRP: $14.99- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart