Sam's Toy Box: Toys to help kids understand feelings

VIBE GIRLS (JAY@PLAY)
-Meet the Vibe Girls - Vibrant, Inspiring, Be(YOU)tiful, and Empowering.
-Sharing good vibes all over the world with positivity, kindness, and love.
-Together the Vibe Girls are motivating with good vibes, fashion, and friendships.
-Each Vibe Girl is unique in their very own way.
- Be Kind, Be You, Girl Power is what they do.
- Kids can share, log, and create new vibes with their friends in the Share Good Vibes Diary.
-Each diary comes with 50 positive messaging stickers.
- Every Vibe Girl comes with her own color-changing Vibe Ring to wear and share good vibes with everyone.
-Share Good Vibes with all the Vibe Girls - Mia (Ocean Vibes), Sophia (Happy Vibes), Luna (Art Vibes), Emma (Kindness Vibes), and Jamie (NatureVibes).
- Collect them all!
- Ages: 6+
- MSRP: $14.97
- Available: Walmart
BREYER 2021 HORSE OF THE YEAR, HOPE (BREYER)
-Hope is a vision we all share and Breyer has partnered with Covenant House, an organization that provides shelter, food, and immediate crisis care for young adults experiencing homelessness.
-A $1 donation is made to Covenant House for each horse purchased.
- Hope is a 1:12-scale collectible, which features the word Hope written in rainbow letters along its side.
- Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $24.99
- Available: BreyerHorses.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Specialty Stores
CRY BABIES MAGIC TEARS STORYLAND - DRESS ME UP SERIES(IMC TOYS)
- The Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dress Me Up Series come hidden in their own wardrobe-shaped vessel.
- Kids can open the wardrobe and discover eight surprise accessories, including a magic baby bottle, pacifier, fabric outfit and pair of shoes to match, a mirror, one hanger to hang their clothes, plus a sticker sheet.
-These dolls cry real tears. Kids can feed their doll with the baby bottle and press her belly and watch her cry.
-There are more than 12 to collect.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
PAWZ, THE CALMING PUP (HAND2MIND)
- Pawz is a beloved calming companion as his auto-adjusting lights guide kids through deep breathing patterns.
-Watch Pawz and follow the lightened prompts: Inhale when the light gets brighter and exhaling as the light fades.
-This engaging breath activity encourages kids to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings with three different breath patterns: square breath, four-by-four breath, and laddered breath.
-Includes a night-light with color choices of white, green, blue, yellow, and purple with a timer that can be set for five, 15, or 30 minutes.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Available for pre-order on hand2mind.com
MY SQUISHY LITTLE DUMPLINGS (WOWEE)
-Can YOU resist the squish?!
-These adorable little interactive characters come with BIG personalities, and the cutest accessories to match!
-My Squishy Little Dumplings are the perfect pal that fit in the palm of kids' hands.
-Squeeze their cheeks to pop out their unique personalities!
-There are four characters to discover. Each features more than 50 reactions and two mystery accessories.
- Dress them up, tickle them, shake them, and toss them, they light up as kids play and make the cutest sounds!
-Their silicone texture is soft and fun to hold.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $14.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
