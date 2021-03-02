2 big trade shows canceled at Chicago's McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two big conventions announced Monday they will cancel events this year at McCormick Place. Since the beginning of the pandemic - more than 200 shows have pulled out.Despite improving case counts, the financial impact of the pandemic is far from over.The National Restaurant Association Show was supposed to be the first event at McCormick Place in a year. It's now been rescheduled for spring of 2022.And the Inspired Home Show was set for this August, but for the second straight year, the organization has dropped its convention plans."It was incredibly emotional for all of the staff," said Leana Salamah, vice president of the Inernational Housewares Association. "This is really the core of what we do every year, all year. And to have it canceled two years in a row is really heartbreaking for a lot of us."Both shows cited pandemic safety concerns as the reason for canceling.