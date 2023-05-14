WATCH LIVE

Kennedy Expressway construction: Diversey express lanes exit to close for 8 weeks Monday

Sunday, May 14, 2023 11:31AM
Chicago traffic will be impacted starting Monday morning as Kennedy Expressway construction will force the closure of the Diversey express lanes exit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An important reminder ahead of Monday morning's rush hour.

The Diversey exit from the express lanes on the Kennedy Expressway will close for about eight weeks.

Drivers in those lanes will not be able to exit until Ohio Street. The closure is part of the improvements being made to the Kennedy Expressway.

IDOT said drivers should continue to expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

