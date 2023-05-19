Chicago traffic: Pedestrian fatally struck on Stevenson Expressway, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on the Stevenson Expressway in Chicago late Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred at about 11:55 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-55 at Damen Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking along the expressway when he was struck and killed. It is not known why the person was on the expressway.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stopped at the scene and was not hurt, police said.

Police had closed a portion of the expressway, with traffic being diverted off at California. Lanes were back open after 5 a.m.

