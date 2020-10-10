car fire

Fiery Dan Ryan crash leaves 1 hurt; Red Line service affected

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide more information
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fiery crash early Saturday morning caused delays both on the Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line.

A crash occurred just before 1:10 a.m. on the southbound Dan Ryan at 67th Street, Illinois State Police said. One person was injured.

A car appeared to be completely engulfed in flames on the side of the expressway, causing Red Line trains to stop near 69th Street in Chicago's South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.



Trains began running again just after 1:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the CTA.

A separate incident a few hours later caused Red Line service to be temporarily suspended between Garfield and 95th Street, due to debris on the tracks. The CTA tweeted about the second incident just after 3 a.m.



Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide additional information about the first crash, but were seen extinguishing the blaze.

As of 5:30 a.m., the southbound Dan Ryan was reopened.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
